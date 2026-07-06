Ferrari's Cautious Optimism Amid Championship Chase

Ferrari Boss Fred Vasseur Refused To Talk Up His Teams Formula One Championship Chances Even As They Celebrated A Second Win In The Space Of Three Races The Italian Team Have Not Won A Title Since But Are Now Points Behind Mercedes In The Constructors Standings While Seventime World Champion Lewis Hamilton Is Third Overall And Points Behind Leader Kimi Antonelli Of Mercedes Charles Leclerc

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has downplayed the team's Formula One championship prospects, even as they achieved their second victory in three races. The Italian team is currently trailing behind Mercedes by 78 points in the constructors' standings, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is third overall, 32 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes. Charles Leclerc, who triumphed at the British Grand Prix, is in fourth, 39 points behind his teammate.

Vasseur responded to questions about Ferrari's competitiveness against Mercedes, stating, "Championship fight is your words." He noted that despite recent victories, the focus remains on incremental improvements. "To say: 'Guys, we did a good weekend. Now let's be focused on Spa,'" said Vasseur, emphasizing that while the team is making progress, they are not yet ready to declare themselves champions.

With the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, where Leclerc and Hamilton have previously succeeded, Vasseur acknowledges Mercedes' slight performance advantage. Still, he remains optimistic about Ferrari's competitiveness. Both Hamilton and Leclerc are eager to continue the fight, and Mercedes chief Toto Wolff sees Ferrari as a formidable rival for the remainder of the season.