Tensions Rise: Nigeria's Call for Action on Anti-Migrant Violence in South Africa

Nigeria reports the deaths of two citizens in South Africa amidst anti-migrant violence, threatening unspecified actions if the situation isn’t addressed. The killings highlight rising tensions and external accusations. South Africa deployed the army for security during protests, as xenophobic attacks continue to spark international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nigeria Said Two Of Its Citizens Were Killed In South Africa | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:56 IST
Tensions Rise: Nigeria's Call for Action on Anti-Migrant Violence in South Africa
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In a surge of anti-migrant violence, Nigeria reported the deaths of two citizens in South Africa, where one was killed by police. The Nigerian government has warned of looming action if the issue is not resolved.

Details on the incidents are scarce. One man was killed by criminals in eMalahleni, while another, Emeka Iroegbu, died during police interrogation in Pretoria. South Africa's watchdog has begun investigations as tensions rise ahead of nationwide protests.

South Africa has deployed its army to maintain security amid protests often turning violent. Attacks on foreign nationals raise concerns, with President Ramaphosa condemning xenophobia. Arrests were made, but Nigeria insists on accountability, citing potential diplomatic consequences.

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