Inferno in the Pyrenees: Europe Unites Against French Wildfire Threat

A Wildfire Burning Out Of Control In Southwestern France Has Forced The Evacuation Of Over

A raging wildfire in southwestern France has led to the evacuation of over 10,000 residents as it continues to devastate areas near the Spanish border. Officials warned on Monday that strong winds are expected to exacerbate the already dire situation, raising concerns among local and international authorities.

The European Union announced that it would deploy four waterbombing aircraft from Cyprus and Sweden to aid French firefighters battling the blaze around Perpignan. "Europe stands with France," declared European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the fire has charred approximately 4,600 hectares in the foothills of the French Pyrenees. The Trevillach fire, particularly fierce, injured five people, including a firefighter. On the other side of the border, Catalonia authorities have largely contained a related fire that destroyed 2,200 hectares, primarily within a protected natural area. Suspected negligent human activity has led to arrests.