PM Modi's Visit to Indonesia: Exploring New Horizons in Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Indonesia to bolster ties and enhance the strategic partnership between the countries. Opportunities in mining, energy, and infrastructure are key focal points. Indian business leaders see significant untapped potential and call for increased cooperation in sectors like defense, AI, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:12 IST
PM Modi's Visit to Indonesia: Exploring New Horizons in Strategic Partnership
Indian diaspora in Indonesia pushes for stronger India-Indonesia trade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant three-day official visit to Indonesia, focusing on strengthening and reviewing bilateral relations while advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

Indian business leaders, including Bharat Kumar Jain of Urja Group, have expressed enthusiasm about the prospects for expanding relations in crucial sectors such as mining, energy, and infrastructure. Jain noted untapped potential in these areas, particularly as companies in coal, nickel, and gold mining foresee enhanced trade outcomes.

Anand Chandak of PT Universal Support remarked on the deepening trust and cooperation cultivated through high-level engagements since 2018, a development that has fostered connectivity among the Indian diaspora in Indonesia. Similar sentiments were echoed by Siddharth Taparia, who underscored opportunities for collaboration across defense, infrastructure, and technological sectors.

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