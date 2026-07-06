17 Years On: WUC Remembers Urumchi Unrest as Uyghur Persecution Continues

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) marked the 17th anniversary of the 2009 Urumchi unrest, accusing the Chinese government of a violent crackdown on Uyghur protesters. The organization claims this event signified a shift towards heightened repression of the Uyghur people.

According to a WUC press release, the protests initiated on July 5, 2009, when thousands of young Uyghurs rallied towards People's Square in Urumchi. The demonstration followed the killing of at least two Uyghur workers in Shaoguan. The organization alleges these individuals were moved from East Turkistan under a state-backed labor strategy and faced violence from Chinese factory workers.

From July 5 to 7, the WUC asserted that Chinese security forces executed killings, injuries, arrests, and enforced disappearances among peaceful demonstrators. Claims indicate that numerous armed officers halted the protests before reaching the square, leading to trials that seemingly lacked fairness. Additionally, a six-month communication blackout was imposed, isolating the region.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun stated, "Every July 5th, we remember one of the bleakest episodes in Uyghur history," suggesting that the 2009 events laid a basis for alleged ongoing Uyghur genocide.

The WUC announced planned global diaspora protests on July 5 to honor unrest victims and seek an end to current persecutions. The organization also urged international bodies to demand transparency concerning the fates of those involved in the 2009 incident.