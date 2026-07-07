India's Quick Commerce: Leading the Digital Retail Surge

India's quick commerce segment is projected to maintain its position as the most rapidly expanding part of the country's digital retail market in 2026. According to an Equirus report, this segment will grow at more than twice the rate of overall digital commerce as businesses focus on enhancing dark-store networks and rapid delivery infrastructure.

The report reveals that India's digital commerce market will reach an estimated INR 8 lakh crore in 2026, with the quick commerce sector contributing INR 1.08 lakh crore, growing at 40% year-over-year. Companies like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto have expanded their combined dark-store networks to over 5,000 locations, highlighting a strong commitment to meeting rising consumer demand.

However, the report also warns of potential challenges. Weather-related risks, such as a significant 46 percent rainfall deficit recorded between June 4 and June 22, could impact consumer spending, especially in rural areas. Despite these challenges, consumer packaged goods companies are adapting through price reductions and product innovation to sustain growth.