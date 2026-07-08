Modi's Melbourne Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a pivotal visit to Australia, aimed at enhancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagements. The visit highlights India's vital role as a major economic partner and its impact on local communities in Melbourne's bustling 'Mini India.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:22 IST
Modi's Melbourne Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Ties
Indian diaspora members in Melbourne's Clayton area, popularly known as "Mini India", express excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant three-day official visit to Australia, commencing on Wednesday. Invited by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the visit, scheduled for July 8-10, aims to invigorate the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural connections.

This marks Modi's third official trip to Australia as Prime Minister, coinciding with the crucial Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit. It also represents the second leg of his broader three-nation tour, which includes Indonesia and New Zealand. While in Melbourne, Modi will engage in detailed bilateral talks with Albanese and meet Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

Highlighting the commercial aspects of the relationship, Modi's agenda includes participation in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, addressing key corporate leaders from both countries. Prior to the visit, Albanese had praised India as a vital economic partner, noting its geopolitical significance. Australia's PM Office affirmed India's status as a crucial commercial ally, given its position as the world's fourth-largest, rapidly growing major economy.

Albanese welcomed Modi, emphasizing, "The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential." He stressed that the partnership promotes peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Complementing these high-level engagements, Modi will connect with Melbourne's Indian expatriate community, sparking excitement in the suburb recognized as "Mini India." Local expatriates expressed pride and anticipation for Modi's historic visit.

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