PM Modi Celebrates India-Indonesia Friendship with Diaspora in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community during a diaspora event in Jakarta, where he praised the strong people-to-people ties between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Southeast Asian nation. In a special gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the Prime Minister at the community reception, highlighting the close relationship between the two countries. The event brought together members of the Indian diaspora and Indonesian friends of India, reflecting the deep cultural and historical links that have connected the two nations for centuries.

Modi praises diaspora as a bridge between two nations

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Indian community for the enthusiastic reception and expressed appreciation to President Prabowo for attending the event. He described the Indonesian President as a great leader and a true friend of India. The Prime Minister commended the Indian diaspora for its valuable contribution to Indonesia's economic development and multicultural society, saying the community continues to serve as a living bridge of friendship between the two countries. He reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties based on mutual trust, shared heritage and longstanding maritime connections that have linked India and Indonesia for more than two thousand years.

Shared civilisation continues to strengthen relations

Highlighting the historical relationship between the two countries, Modi referred to cultural traditions such as Bali Yatra, the Vesak pilgrimage and academic links through Nalanda University, saying these continue to deepen people-to-people connections. He said the enduring civilisational relationship between India and Indonesia remains one of the strongest foundations of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership shared by the two nations. According to the Prime Minister, these historical links continue to inspire closer cooperation in culture, education and regional engagement.

Community encouraged to support shared national visions

Speaking about India's development journey, Modi highlighted achievements in infrastructure, innovation and social welfare, noting that more than 250 million people have moved out of poverty in recent years. He said India has remained the world's fastest-growing major economy for several years and has become an important driver of global economic growth. The country's transformation, he added, reflects the aspirations and determination of 1.4 billion Indians.

The Prime Minister encouraged the diaspora to contribute towards the shared goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Indonesia Emas 2045, while reaffirming India's commitment to supporting Indonesia's progress and the wider development of the ASEAN region. Indonesia is home to around 150,000 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and approximately 15,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), whose contributions continue to strengthen the enduring friendship between the two countries.