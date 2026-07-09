India is making significant strides in the global sports arena, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of efforts to host major events like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Summer Olympics. This forward-looking strategy earned praise from Paul Henry, Senior Principal at Populous, which designed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the Australia-India CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, Henry highlighted Ahmedabad's transformation into a leading global hub, backed by strong infrastructure like the city’s stadium. PM Modi's vision aligns with India's expanding role in sports, enhancing its international presence and economic ties.

The forum also featured discussions on deepening Indo-Australian relations, with PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese emphasizing cooperation in clean energy while addressing global uncertainties. The event underscored the importance of people-to-people connections, strengthening the strategic alliance between the two nations.