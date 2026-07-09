India and Australia: Anchors of Stability in the Indo-Pacific

PM Narendra Modi emphasized at the India-Australia Summit in Melbourne that transnational terrorism threatens global stability. India and Australia, united against terrorism, will bolster their defense cooperation. They are committed to fostering democratic values in the Indo-Pacific, advancing maritime security, and strengthening people-to-people and academic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:18 IST
India and Australia: Anchors of Stability in the Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI/DD News). Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive declaration at the India-Australia Summit in Melbourne, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgent threat posed by transnational terrorism to global stability. He stressed the unwavering unity of New Delhi and Canberra in their mission to dismantle terrorist networks.

Addressing joint press alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi conveyed that India and Australia regard terrorism as a universal threat challenging humanity, necessitating collective resistance. He highlighted the alignment between the two nations on resolving global tensions through diplomacy, emphasizing that military confrontations fall short of lasting solutions.

The Prime Minister showcased the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific, framing it as a crucial domain for democratic values rather than a mere geographic intersection. India's collaboration with Australia is geared towards ensuring stability, and a new joint declaration aims to consolidate defense and maritime security efforts.

Modi detailed the strategic plans including a Defence Innovation Corridor to link defense industries and a roadmap for maritime security collaboration. He introduced the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies, and Supply Chains, highlighting critical minerals as key to their strategic goals.

PM Modi celebrated the strong socio-cultural bonds driving economic vitality, affirming the positive contributions of Indian-origin people in Australia. The rapidly evolving knowledge economy also came into focus, with renewed emphasis on academic and cultural exchanges supported by new institutional partnerships.

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