India's Sporting Ambitions: A Bid for Global Recognition
India announces an ambitious plan to host 29 international events over two years to bolster its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. This effort aims to showcase the country’s capability as a host nation, building on its experience of staging 36 competitions across 15 cities since last year.
India has unveiled an ambitious strategy to host 29 international sporting events over the next two years, underlining its ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games. This reflects the country’s efforts to enhance its credentials as a proficient host nation.
The world's most populous nation is set to hold the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and is eyeing bids for the 2036 Olympics and the 2038 Asian Games. Since 2022, India has successfully staged 36 international events across 15 cities, aiming to reach 65 by 2028, thus demonstrating its capability to host events as grand as the Olympics.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that hosting these competitions is integral to India's sporting ecosystem, aiding in financial savings and infrastructural development. India's 2023 calendar features events like the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships as it continues to position itself as a prime destination for international sports.
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