India's Sporting Ambitions: A Bid for Global Recognition

India announces an ambitious plan to host 29 international events over two years to bolster its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. This effort aims to showcase the country’s capability as a host nation, building on its experience of staging 36 competitions across 15 cities since last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India On Thursday Unveiled An Ambitious Calendar Of International Events Over The Next Two Years As It Seeks To Strengthen Its Credentials As A Host Nation With An Eye On Winning The Bid To Stage The Olympic Games The Worlds Most Populous Country Is Due To Host The Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad And Is Also Bidding To Stage Both The Olympics And The Asian Games In The Western Indian City Since Last Year | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:03 IST
India's Sporting Ambitions: A Bid for Global Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has unveiled an ambitious strategy to host 29 international sporting events over the next two years, underlining its ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games. This reflects the country’s efforts to enhance its credentials as a proficient host nation.

The world's most populous nation is set to hold the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and is eyeing bids for the 2036 Olympics and the 2038 Asian Games. Since 2022, India has successfully staged 36 international events across 15 cities, aiming to reach 65 by 2028, thus demonstrating its capability to host events as grand as the Olympics.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that hosting these competitions is integral to India's sporting ecosystem, aiding in financial savings and infrastructural development. India's 2023 calendar features events like the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships as it continues to position itself as a prime destination for international sports.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026