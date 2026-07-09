Millworks Technologies' IPO: Precision Engineering Leader Goes Public

Millworks Technologies Limited, a renowned Bengaluru-based precision engineering company, is set to launch its ₹160.33 Crore IPO on July 14, 2026. The funds will bolster capital expenditures, working capital, and corporate expansion. The company's expertise in high-accuracy components aims to attract investors within India's growing manufacturing landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:34 IST
Millworks Technologies' IPO: Precision Engineering Leader Goes Public
Millworks Technologies Limited IPO Opens on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Millworks Technologies Limited, headquartered in Bengaluru, is poised to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 14, 2026, aiming to raise ₹160.33 Crore. The firm is renowned for producing high-precision machined components and integrated assemblies, serving mission-critical sectors with stringent specifications.

The IPO comprises 48,44,000 equity shares with a price band of ₹315 - ₹331 per share, listing on BSE SME. The funds will be directed towards acquiring plant and machinery, enhancing working capital, and addressing general corporate needs. The anchor bidding is scheduled for July 13, 2026, with the public offering running from July 14 to 16.

Mr. Sridhar Acharya, the Promoter and Managing Director of Millworks Technologies, highlighted their vision of becoming a globally trusted precision engineering entity. Backed by GYR Capital Advisors, the company seeks to leverage opportunities in India's expanding manufacturing and defense sectors.

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