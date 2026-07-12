Tensions in the Strait: Iran Closes Hormuz Amid US Interference Claims

In a bold move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared the closure of the heavily-trafficked Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global oil transit. The IRGC announced the shutdown on Saturday, attributing the decision to a deteriorating security situation linked to what it called 'unlawful intervention' by foreign powers, particularly the United States, in the West Asia region. This pivotal maritime corridor will remain closed 'until further notice,' as long as US presence continues, according to a statement reported by Press TV.

The ramifications of this closure are likely to ripple across international waters, with the IRGC further issuing a stern warning against any military action prompted by the waterway's shutdown. "Any aggressive exploitation of this situation by the enemy, resulting from its initial interventions, will meet with fierce retaliation," the IRGC statement emphasized. It also pointed fingers at the United States, Israel, and other nations with military installations allegedly used against Iran, holding them accountable for any resulting fallout.

Amidst rising tensions, diplomatic overtures are being made. Qatari negotiators have embarked on a mission to Tehran aiming to defuse hostilities and revive US-Iran negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi also engaged in discussions with his Omani counterpart in Muscat, focused on enhancing diplomatic ties and ensuring maritime security. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signaled readiness for dialogue with Iran, yet maintained that the previous ceasefire remains void. As geopolitical dynamics shift, the world watches closely.