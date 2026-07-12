Iran Admits Mistake in Vessel Attacks, Seeks to Revive US Talks

In a significant development, Iranian officials have conceded to advisers of US President Donald Trump that the recent assaults on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, CBS News has disclosed, citing American sources. The attacks reportedly emerged from a faction within Iran aiming to derail ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

The White House is pushing for Iran to publicly confess the blunder, viewing it as a breach of the ceasefire. President Trump has tasked a US negotiating team, featuring Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to continue planned discussions in Muscat, Oman. The negotiations resumed on Saturday, amid tensions in the region.

A US official revealed, according to CBS News, that Iranian representatives admitted their misstep, suggesting dialogue should continue. The Trump administration anticipates Iran will commit to maintaining the Strait of Hormuz's operational status as before, following a meeting in Oman. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are traveling to Iran hoping to facilitate further discussions.

In intergovernmental discussions over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, focused on enhancing bilateral ties and managing regional developments, including maritime security. Both diplomats engaged in dialogue over the passage of ships, aligning with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

US President Donald Trump emphasized a continuation of talks with Iran following Tehran's outreach. However, Trump reiterated that the prior ceasefire is considered null by the US. As the situation develops, diplomatic efforts are concentrated on curbing tensions and securing peace in the tumultuous region.