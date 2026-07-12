Escalation in the Strait: U.S. Strikes Back After Iranian Attack

The United States initiated a third round of military strikes against Iran on Saturday, responding to allegations that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked the Cyprus-flagged container ship, M/V GFS Galaxy, in the Strait of Hormuz. According to a statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a crew member is missing, and the vessel sustained significant damage including an onboard fire.

“This evening at 7:15 p.m. ET, US Central Command forces commenced their third series of strikes against Iran this week after the IRGC attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel navigating through the Strait of Hormuz,” communicated CENTCOM. The statement also noted that Iran was afforded a chance to comply with a Memorandum of Understanding after previous incidents involving commercial vessels, yet failed to do so.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the sentiment, writing on X, “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.” These strikes followed the IRGC's announcement to close the Strait of Hormuz pending an end to US interference in the West Asia region, as reported by Press TV. The IRGC further warned that any further military action under the guise of the strait's closure would be met with strong retaliation.

The IRGC attributed responsibility for any repercussions to the United States, Israel, and regional allies hosting US military bases. Amid these escalating tensions, diplomatic talks continue in the background. Qatari negotiators have engaged Iran to reduce hostilities, aiming to resume US-Iran discussions.

Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat on Saturday. In statements on social media, Araghchi emphasized the bilateral dialogue focused on regional developments and securing maritime safety per the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with Oman supporting efforts to defuse tension through diplomacy.