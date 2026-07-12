Uyghur Congress Spotlight on China's Global Influence and Ethnic Repression

The World Uyghur Congress highlights China's oppressive ethnic policies, transnational repression, and wider global influence. Key figures criticize Beijing's expanding reach through new laws and propaganda, while international efforts seek to combat forced labor and human rights abuses. Discussions around China's human rights record continue amidst global scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:58 IST
Uyghur Congress Spotlight on China's Global Influence and Ethnic Repression
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued its weekly brief, emphasizing major concerns about human rights in China, particularly the repression of Uyghurs and Beijing's expanding influence on a global scale. Vice President Zumretay Arkin highlighted on Al Jazeera's Inside Story that China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law is creating significant cultural threats by enforcing a state-sanctioned national identity onto ethnic minorities.

Arkin pointed out the troubling potential of Article 63, which may enable increased repression by allowing China to target activists across borders, affecting overseas communities. The discourse on China's human rights practices intensified when Al Jazeera spotlighted unresolved genocides, with the Uyghur issue compared to international crises like Rwanda and the Rohingya plight. This coverage raises questions about the UN's effectiveness in preventing atrocities.

The WUC also welcomed new international measures fighting forced labor. Commendations were given to Canada's Bill C-35, the UK's import bans on products made through forced labor, and the EU's new regulatory guidelines. Rushan Abbas of Campaign for Uyghurs expressed in Fox News that China's authoritarian reach now threatens global democratic societies, including Taiwan, urging international vigilance.

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