The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued its weekly brief, emphasizing major concerns about human rights in China, particularly the repression of Uyghurs and Beijing's expanding influence on a global scale. Vice President Zumretay Arkin highlighted on Al Jazeera's Inside Story that China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law is creating significant cultural threats by enforcing a state-sanctioned national identity onto ethnic minorities.

Arkin pointed out the troubling potential of Article 63, which may enable increased repression by allowing China to target activists across borders, affecting overseas communities. The discourse on China's human rights practices intensified when Al Jazeera spotlighted unresolved genocides, with the Uyghur issue compared to international crises like Rwanda and the Rohingya plight. This coverage raises questions about the UN's effectiveness in preventing atrocities.

The WUC also welcomed new international measures fighting forced labor. Commendations were given to Canada's Bill C-35, the UK's import bans on products made through forced labor, and the EU's new regulatory guidelines. Rushan Abbas of Campaign for Uyghurs expressed in Fox News that China's authoritarian reach now threatens global democratic societies, including Taiwan, urging international vigilance.