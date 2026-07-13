Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who evolved from a vocal critic to a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has died at 71. Graham passed away late Saturday due to a heart ailment, his office confirmed Sunday.

In a conversation with Reuters, Trump expressed his sorrow, recounting that he spoke with Graham just minutes before the latter's sudden deterioration. Trump dismissed rumors of any foul play, acknowledging Graham's short-term illness culminated in a heart attack. "He was more than just a friend," Trump lamented, adding it was a devastating loss.

While his passing alters the Senate's delicate balance, Graham’s unwavering support for defense initiatives, notably for Ukraine and Israel, left an indelible mark on U.S. foreign policy. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Israeli PM Netanyahu expressed profound grief, underlining Graham's significant influence on international relations.