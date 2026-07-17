Diplomatic Push for Dialogue: China and Pakistan Urge US-Iran Ceasefire

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar have called for a ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue between the United States and Iran. During discussions in Shanghai, Wang urged all parties to adhere to their commitments and respect the ceasefire memorandum of understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:19 IST
Diplomatic Push for Dialogue: China and Pakistan Urge US-Iran Ceasefire
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In a concerted diplomatic effort, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar jointly called for a ceasefire and renewed dialogue between the United States and Iran.

The call came during a meeting in Shanghai, where the ministers emphasized the importance of both nations fulfilling their obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry underscored the urgency of respecting the ceasefire memorandum of understanding to foster stability and peace in the region.

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