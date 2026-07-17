Diplomatic Push for Dialogue: China and Pakistan Urge US-Iran Ceasefire

In a concerted diplomatic effort, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar jointly called for a ceasefire and renewed dialogue between the United States and Iran.

The call came during a meeting in Shanghai, where the ministers emphasized the importance of both nations fulfilling their obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry underscored the urgency of respecting the ceasefire memorandum of understanding to foster stability and peace in the region.