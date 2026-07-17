Xi Jinping's Vision for a New Global AI Order

President Xi Jinping of China outlined his vision for a new global AI order, advocating for open-source technology and challenging U.S. influence. Highlighting AI’s significance, Xi pledged to support developing countries in building AI capabilities, positioning China as an alternative leader in global AI governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:34 IST
Xi Jinping's Vision for a New Global AI Order
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On Friday, President Xi Jinping positioned Beijing as the leader of a new global AI framework at China's premier technology conference. Xi emphasized open-source technology, challenging U.S. dominance in the artificial intelligence sector.

Speaking at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Xi urged nations to capitalize on the unique opportunity presented by open-source AI. He promised China's support in enhancing AI capacities in developing nations, cautioning against inequalities in technology access. This marks China's most distinct ambition to shape AI governance, offering open-source models as global resources and positioning itself against Washington during crucial technological advancements.

Xi drew parallels between AI's impact and historic inventions like the steam engine. He projected a future where China collaborates with countries in the Global South, crafting global AI standards. His comments coincided with China's advancements in open-weight AI, with startups challenging U.S. proprietary systems. Xi stressed the importance of human oversight in AI and proposed international mechanisms to handle AI risks effectively.

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