Power Outages Cripple Sindh's Education Offices, Hindering Operations

Persistent power outages have left several key education department offices in Sindh struggling to function, severely disrupting administrative work, online services, and public dealings. Despite assurances from officials that all electricity bills have been paid, the crisis continues, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Affected offices include the Directorate General Colleges Sindh, Regional Directorate Government Colleges Sindh, and Regional Directorate Private Schools Karachi, with regular governmental functions brought to a near halt. Online registration of private schools, issuance of computerised certificates, and admission-related tasks for government colleges have been significantly impacted.

Officials highlight that computer systems, internet connectivity, and printing services remain largely unavailable. The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions is among the worst hit, with only three to four hours of power during an eight-hour workday. Continued power outages have frustrated repeated efforts with K-Electric, leaving admission processes and essential services in disarray, forcing many to leave without being serviced.