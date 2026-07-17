India's Unified Push for Enhanced Disease Surveillance and Health Preparedness

In a significant move to fortify India's public health framework, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare convened a two-day National Review Meeting in New Delhi, focusing on disease surveillance and public health programmes. The gathering, held on July 16-17, assembled senior health officials from all 36 States and Union Territories to discuss the status and advancement of key health initiatives.

Central to the meeting was the evaluation of national public health programmes, with an emphasis on implementing data-driven governance through a structured set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Among the highlighted agendas were the National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonoses, National Rabies Control Programme, and others addressing pressing health threats like leptospirosis, snakebite envenoming, and climate change.

The gathering also served as a platform for regions to exchange insights and innovative practices to bolster disease surveillance systems. A notable achievement was the adoption of the KPI framework by all participating states and territories, committing to regular monthly reviews to identify gaps and ensure effective public health delivery. Inaugurated by Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary of Public Health, the meeting underscored a united commitment to build a resilient health system across India.