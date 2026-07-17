India Reviews Extradition of Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

India is considering Bangladesh's request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister, amidst legal complexities. Hasina, who fled to India amid protests, plans to return despite facing potential arrest. Her intent is to confront charges linked to past political unrest in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST
India Reviews Extradition of Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has acknowledged that it is assessing Bangladesh's request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid the intricate legal and judicial considerations. Hasina, who took refuge in India following intense protests that led to her 2024 resignation, has remained in New Delhi since.

The request for extradition was reiterated by Bangladesh during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India, emphasizing the urgency intertwined with the complex legalities. Meanwhile, the 78-year-old leader has announced her intention to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December, despite potential arrest or execution upon her arrival.

In remarks to Reuters, Hasina expressed determination to face the charges tied to her alleged role in the 2024 political unrest, underscoring her commitment to her homeland even under dire consequences. The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh previously handed her a death sentence alongside other former officials. With unwavering resolve, Hasina aims to face her legal battles on her native soil.

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