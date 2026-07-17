India Reviews Extradition of Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

India has acknowledged that it is assessing Bangladesh's request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid the intricate legal and judicial considerations. Hasina, who took refuge in India following intense protests that led to her 2024 resignation, has remained in New Delhi since.

The request for extradition was reiterated by Bangladesh during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India, emphasizing the urgency intertwined with the complex legalities. Meanwhile, the 78-year-old leader has announced her intention to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December, despite potential arrest or execution upon her arrival.

In remarks to Reuters, Hasina expressed determination to face the charges tied to her alleged role in the 2024 political unrest, underscoring her commitment to her homeland even under dire consequences. The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh previously handed her a death sentence alongside other former officials. With unwavering resolve, Hasina aims to face her legal battles on her native soil.