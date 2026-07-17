PM inaugurates advanced healthcare facilities at PGIMER Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while also laying the foundation stone for a 150-bed Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The new facilities are expected to significantly strengthen specialised healthcare services for patients from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and other neighbouring regions. The event was attended by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

New facilities expand access to specialised healthcare

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the new healthcare infrastructure would improve access to quality treatment for lakhs of people. Recalling his visit to PGIMER in 2015, he praised the institute for expanding its medical services and capacities over the past decade and congratulated its doctors, faculty and staff for their contribution.

Modi said the government's efforts to improve public health have gone beyond hospitals by focusing on sanitation through the Swachh Bharat Mission. He noted that widespread toilet construction, the elimination of open defecation and sustained cleanliness campaigns have contributed to better health outcomes across the country. He also appreciated Chandigarh's efforts to improve sanitation standards through the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

The Prime Minister also recognised retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu, popularly known as the "Broom Warrior," for inspiring citizens to participate in cleanliness drives, noting that he was honoured with the Padma Award this year for his contribution.

Healthcare and digital health witness rapid expansion

Highlighting India's healthcare transformation over the past twelve years, Modi said the country has emerged as a global destination for medical tourism while expanding affordable healthcare services for its citizens. He said the government has approved 15 new AIIMS, established hundreds of medical colleges and strengthened specialised hospitals across the country. He also highlighted the expansion of primary healthcare through the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, under which more than 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are now providing comprehensive healthcare services and screening for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The Prime Minister said digital health has become a key pillar of healthcare delivery, with the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform facilitating over 48 crore online consultations, allowing people in remote areas to access specialist medical advice without travelling long distances.

He added that improvements in healthcare services have resulted in over 90 per cent institutional deliveries, an 86 per cent decline in maternal mortality, and a significant reduction in infant deaths. Preventive healthcare initiatives such as Poshan Abhiyaan, Mission Indradhanush, HPV vaccination, Yoga, and the U-WIN platform are also helping improve public health across the country.

Medical education receives major boost

The Prime Minister announced that PGIMER Chandigarh has received approval to start an MBBS college, with admissions expected to begin soon. He said the expansion of medical education would create more opportunities for aspiring doctors while strengthening India's healthcare workforce.

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the National Health Policy 2017 laid the foundation for a more comprehensive and inclusive healthcare system by integrating preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care.

Nadda noted that the number of medical colleges in India has increased from 387 in 2014 to 818, while undergraduate medical seats have crossed 1.38 lakh. He added that the government is creating 75,000 additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats, with 25,000 seats already added.

He also said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has become one of the world's largest digital health platforms, with nearly 90 crore ABHA cards created to help citizens securely access their digital health records.

Highlighting the new facilities at PGIMER, Nadda said the 300-bed Advanced Neurosciences Centre, built at a cost of ₹440 crore, marks a significant expansion of neurological care by bringing neurology, neurosurgery and neurocritical care services under one roof. He added that the Advanced Mother and Child Centre will provide comprehensive specialised healthcare for women and children through integrated clinical services.