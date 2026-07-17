India and Japan Accelerate Collaborative Efforts for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

India and Japan are making significant strides in their ongoing discussions regarding the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that Japan will supply the E-20 train series by the early 2030s, albeit the bullet train's first section will be operational in 2027.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, India's inaugural bullet train line, is nearing its completion, with inaugural services between Surat and Vapi projected for August 2027. Addressing concerns about the perceived delay, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that such claims do not reflect the project's actual progress.

As preparations continue, signaling equipment adheres to international standards without any formal offers from Japan. Recent dialogues between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed both nations' commitment to this flagship collaboration, aiming for a seamless introduction of high-speed rail services.

The leaders from both countries underscored the mutual ambition to pioneer a 7,000 km national High Speed Rail network in India, inviting Japanese firms to invest in future projects. The signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Next-Generation Mobility Partnership showcases potential future ventures in enhancing India's transportation infrastructure.