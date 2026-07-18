US Plans Major Military Aircraft Deployment in Israel Amid Iran Tensions

Tensions rise as the United States, under President Donald Trump, prepares to deploy numerous military refueling aircraft to Israel. According to Axios, the strategy is part of a broader consideration for expanding military actions against Iran.

The options on the table reportedly involve targeting Iran's energy infrastructure and key military sites. Although no final decision has been made, such moves could aim to pressure Tehran into meeting U.S. demands regarding its nuclear activities, Axios reports.

In response, Iran has escalated retaliatory attacks against U.S. facilities in the Middle East. The situation has triggered a political debate in Israel, particularly concerning the deployment's implications during the busy summer travel season at Ben Gurion Airport.