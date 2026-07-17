Press Access Clash: Court Backs Trump's Pentagon Policy

A federal appeals court has delivered a victory to the Trump administration, endorsing its Pentagon access policy that restricts journalists' freedom. This decision comes as a blow to advocates of press freedom who argue that such policies suppress their ability to report on military affairs.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has upheld the Pentagon's requirement that journalists be escorted while at the military complex. This reversal challenges an earlier lower court ruling but still expedites further litigation on the matter, as The New York Times gears up for a continued legal battle.

According to the court, the Pentagon's escort policy does not violate First Amendment rights significantly enough to warrant action. The debate revolves around whether journalists offending these rules pose security risks, with only one news outlet agreeing to the Pentagon's terms, effectively curtailing reporting access.