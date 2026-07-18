Fire Erupts at Kuwaiti Power Plant Following Iranian Attack

A fire erupted at a power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait due to an Iranian attack, prompting the shutdown of several power units. The Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Ministry is working to contain the blaze and initiate repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:52 IST
Fire Erupts at Kuwaiti Power Plant Following Iranian Attack
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  • Country:
  • Iran

A fire erupted at a power generation and water desalination facility in Kuwait following an Iranian assault, according to the nation's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry. Several power generation units were shut down as a precautionary measure.

The ministry announced that efforts are currently underway to contain the fire and commence repair operations. The incident underscores regional tensions impacting critical infrastructure.

While the situation remains fluid, authorities are on high alert to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of essential services.

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