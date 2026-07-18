Indian Community in Saudi Arabia Bids Farewell to Ambassador Suhel Khan

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, was honored by the Indian community at a farewell ceremony led by the All India Steering Committee. His successor, Vipul, a seasoned diplomat, is set to assume the role amidst a critical geopolitical climate in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 16:44 IST
Indian Community in Saudi Arabia Bids Farewell to Ambassador Suhel Khan
Ambassador Suhel Khan recieves grand farewell from Indian community in Saudi Arabia (Photo/X/@IndianEmbRiyadh). Image Credit: ANI

On Saturday, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan received an emotional farewell from the Indian community, marking his dedicated service. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia conveyed the significance of the event, organized by the All India Steering Committee and attended by representatives from various Indian community organizations, in a statement on X.

During the heartfelt ceremony, Ambassador Khan expressed his appreciation for the community’s vibrant spirit and their efforts in fostering Indian culture. He commended the Indian business sector in Saudi Arabia for their significant role in enhancing bilateral economic ties, while promising continued commitment from the Embassy to serve the community with dedication.

The farewell marks a transition as veteran diplomat Vipul, selected last month, steps into the role. Known for his extensive regional expertise, Vipul, of the 1998 IFS batch, has been serving as India’s envoy to Qatar and brings a wealth of experience from his tenures across strategically important locations such as Cairo, Colombo, and Dubai.

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