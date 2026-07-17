A New Era of Defense Negotiations: Pakistan and Kuwait's Strategic Alliance

Pakistan is in talks with Kuwait to expand a defense agreement in exchange for energy cooperation. The country boasts the fourth-largest military in Asia and maintains an impressive arsenal, including nuclear capabilities. These developments follow Pakistan's recent defense pact with Saudi Arabia, drawing interest from other Gulf nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:01 IST
A New Era of Defense Negotiations: Pakistan and Kuwait's Strategic Alliance
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In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its defense and energy sectors, Pakistan is negotiating an expanded defense pact with Kuwait. This comes as part of a broader effort to enhance cooperation with Gulf nations, following a mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia last year.

Pakistan commands the fourth-largest military force in Asia, trailing only China, India, and North Korea. With 660,000 active personnel, its armed forces consist of 560,000 army members, 70,000 air force personnel, and 30,000 navy members, including 3,200 Marines.

Pakistan's military capabilities are formidable, comprising over 4,600 artillery pieces, more than 2,570 main battle tanks, 420 combat aircraft, eight submarines, and 12 frigates. Additionally, Pakistan's missile capabilities are noteworthy, with both surface-to-surface and air-to-air systems, and a nuclear arsenal estimated at 170 warheads.

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