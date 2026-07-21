India-Philippines Maritime Cooperation Echoes UNCLOS Principles Amid South China Sea Standoff

In an era of growing maritime challenges, the Philippines' Ambassador to India, Josel F. Ignacio, emphasized the deepening ties between India and the Philippines in the sphere of maritime cooperation. Speaking to ANI, Ignacio praised India's involvement in the South China Sea, asserting that joint naval manoeuvres with the Philippines signify adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and amplify collaborative efforts in maritime security and economic resilience.

At a roundtable hosted by the Ananta Centre, themed 'Lines Drawn in the Water', Ignacio highlighted the mutual roles of India and the Philippines in enhancing a rules-based maritime order. He pointed out that both nations, as responsible maritime states, have significantly intensified their relations over the past decade, underscoring the importance of their cooperation not only in military realms but also in economic and infrastructural domains.

Ambassador Ignacio detailed India's strategic contributions in the Indo-Pacific beyond defence, foregrounding initiatives like MAHASAGAR and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). He reiterated the importance of bolstering regional economic resilience, enhancing maritime connectivity, and developing digital infrastructure, while also alluding to the strategic defence milestones achieved through agreements like the BrahMos missile deal.