Blackout in Chernihiv: Ukrainian Energy Facility Hit

Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region has been plunged into darkness after a Russian attack severely damaged a crucial energy facility. As a result, more than 100,000 consumers have been left without power, according to the regional electricity distribution company.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the company assured that repair work would begin as soon as it is deemed safe to proceed. The attack underscores the vulnerability of energy infrastructures amid conflicts.

As the affected regions grapple with the power outage, efforts are being made to prioritize safety while planning restorative measures.