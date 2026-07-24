Malaysia Grapples with Data Center Boom Amid Emerging Resource Challenges

Malaysia, now a fast-rising data center hub in Asia, is confronting increased scrutiny over its resource usage and community impact. Protests in Johor, a hotspot for data centers, underscore the challenges ahead as discussions shift towards sustainable and responsible development.

Historically, Malaysia sought to attract global hyperscalers with incentives like low land costs and affordable power. However, this approach is now coupled with an emphasis on renewable energy sources and reducing the strain on local infrastructure to maintain public support.

To counter rising objections, new data center projects in Johor are now required to utilize renewable energy, while Selangor mandates compliance with global efficiency standards. As the country tightens regulations, other regions in Asia may see an influx of similar investments.