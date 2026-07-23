India's Data Centre Boom: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges

India’s data centre sector is primed for rapid growth driven by AI, cloud computing, and digitalisation. However, challenges in land acquisition, power availability, and business model selection remain significant. Developers with land and power advantages and innovative business models are likely to lead the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:54 IST
India's Data Centre Boom: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's data centre sector is poised for a period of substantial growth, fueled by the rising adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise digitalisation, according to a recent report by JM Financial. The expansion, however, faces hurdles due to land acquisition, power availability, and the complexity of execution.

The report highlights that while India’s data centre industry is still in its early stages, long-term prospects appear promising. Access to land and power emerges as the critical factor defining competitive advantage, with companies possessing existing projects or land banks with grid connectivity better positioned to expedite their deployments.

There is an ongoing debate regarding business models in the sector, with operators balancing traditional colocation services against integrated full-stack infrastructure. Each model bears its own set of opportunities and risks, complicating decision-making for companies seeking to establish a foothold in this burgeoning market. Moreover, sustainability concerns are increasingly influencing strategies, with enterprises prioritizing energy efficiency and renewable energy sources as AI workloads continue to rise.

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