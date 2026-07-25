China Braces for Typhoon Noul's Fury
Typhoon Noul hit China with strong winds and heavy rain, disrupting transport. Authorities advise against unnecessary travel as the storm gains strength, threatening infrastructure and safety.
- Country:
- China
China faced severe weather conditions on Saturday as Typhoon Noul brought strong winds and torrential rain.
Weather authorities have issued warnings, advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to potential disruptions in transport links.
The storm’s increasing strength poses a significant threat to infrastructure and public safety.