India's Sufi heritage gained a substantial international stage as Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the 26th-generation Gaddi Nashin of Ajmer Sharif and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, attended the 132nd Grand Magal of Touba in Senegal. This participation followed an invitation from Senegal's Board of Religious Affairs, affirming a significant recognition of India's spiritual legacy.

The Grand Magal, known as one of Africa's largest spiritual gatherings, drew over 2.5 million pilgrims to Touba in 2026. Under the theme 'The Virtues,' it commemorated the 1895 exile of Shaykh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke, the Mouride Sufi Order's founder. Chishty's presence underscored the spiritual kinship between Ajmer Sharif and Touba, fostering ties despite geographical distances.

During the event, Chishty engaged with the Caliph General of the Mourides, Shaykh Serigne Mountakha Bassirou Mbacke, and other key figures. The visit highlighted parallels between the traditions of Ajmer and Touba, both emphasizing service, learning, and peaceful coexistence. It also served as a platform for diplomatic relations between India and Senegal, reflecting shared values of service and humanity.