Design the Future: India and Japan Invite Logo Submissions for Diplomatic Milestone

In a move to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and India, Japan has called on residents of both nations to contribute logo designs for the celebrations planned for 2027. The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced this initiative, emphasizing its intent to further strengthen bilateral relations through a series of events.

The joint celebrations aim to deepen exchanges and foster mutual understanding between the populations of the two countries. A public design competition is a key feature, with submissions open until September 15, 2026. The winning logo, selected from numerous entries, will symbolize the historic India-Japan relationship.

The forthcoming cultural festivities will be touted as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons, focusing particularly on youth engagement. In addition, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi for a visit. The results of the logo contest are expected to be announced in December, marking the first of many events highlighting shared values and future collaborations.