Escalating Tensions: Houthi Forces Strike Saudi Vessels in the Red Sea

In a significant escalation, Yemen's Houthi forces announced on Monday that they successfully targeted a Saudi-led coalition landing ship and four accompanying warships in the Red Sea off Mocha's coast. The attack, confirmed by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Telegram, reportedly led to the destruction of the landing ship and damage to the accompanying vessels.

General Saree stated that the precision strike was part of an ongoing strategy, warning that any Saudi troop movements would be targeted by Houthi forces. The statement emphasized the group's commitment to the 'siege for siege' principle, vowing continued aggression against Saudi deployments in the region.

Amidst these military exchanges, Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Saudi Arabia of violating commitments and intensifying blockades, prompting a 'blockade for blockade' response. The Ministry urged Riyadh to lift its blockade to avoid further escalation and address urgent humanitarian concerns in Yemen.