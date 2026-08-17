Escalating Tensions: Houthi Forces Strike Saudi Vessels in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi forces claim a successful strike on a Saudi-led coalition landing ship and warships in the Red Sea, escalating tensions with Riyadh. Both sides exchange hostilities, with Houthis enforcing a naval blockade citing Saudi's blockade on Yemen, further intensifying the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:07 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Forces Strike Saudi Vessels in the Red Sea
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a significant escalation, Yemen's Houthi forces announced on Monday that they successfully targeted a Saudi-led coalition landing ship and four accompanying warships in the Red Sea off Mocha's coast. The attack, confirmed by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Telegram, reportedly led to the destruction of the landing ship and damage to the accompanying vessels.

General Saree stated that the precision strike was part of an ongoing strategy, warning that any Saudi troop movements would be targeted by Houthi forces. The statement emphasized the group's commitment to the 'siege for siege' principle, vowing continued aggression against Saudi deployments in the region.

Amidst these military exchanges, Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Saudi Arabia of violating commitments and intensifying blockades, prompting a 'blockade for blockade' response. The Ministry urged Riyadh to lift its blockade to avoid further escalation and address urgent humanitarian concerns in Yemen.

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