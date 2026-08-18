Trump Advocates for SAVE America Act, Citing India's Election Model

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, endorsed President Trump’s call for strict voter ID laws in the US, drawing parallels to India's robust election system. The proposed SAVE America Act mandates photo ID for voting and restricts mail voting to specific cases to enhance election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:44 IST
Trump Advocates for SAVE America Act, Citing India's Election Model
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/X/@USAmbIndia). Image Credit: ANI

In a concerted effort to reform the United States' electoral framework, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has endorsed President Donald Trump's push for stringent nationwide voter identification laws. Emphasizing India's 2024 general elections as a global standard for voter authentication, Gor supports Trump's stance for robust and universal photo ID requirements to safeguard election integrity.

On social media platform X, Gor asserted, "President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India's last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!" This endorsement comes in light of Trump's recent comments on a dialogue with India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the lack of photo ID mandates in US elections.

The proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, introduced in Congress, seeks to overhaul US voting norms by demanding physical proof of citizenship and valid photo ID from voters. It proposes to restrict mail voting to certain exceptions and recommends purging non-citizens from federal voter registries. Despite support from the Trump administration, criticism arises over potential barriers these measures might create for millions of eligible voters.

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