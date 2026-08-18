Tensions and Alliances: Navigating the Future of U.S.-South Korea Military Drills

In a significant visit to South Korea's Defence Ministry, USFK Commander Xavier Brunson engaged in discussions about reducing the scope of the joint Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to considerably decrease such drills. Neither the ministry nor USFK have provided immediate comments.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung advocated for stronger independent defense capabilities, reinforcing that the annual civil-defense exercises with the U.S. are merely defensive. He stressed the importance of proceeding with the planned transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. as scheduled.

Lee reiterated that fortifying the South Korean military ensures national security and complements the U.S.-South Korea alliance. His comments come amidst upcoming discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and are crucial at a time when South Korea hopes for renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.