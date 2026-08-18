Syria Ensures Peaceful Use of Nuclear Material Amidst New Transparency Measures

Nuclear material discovered at an undisclosed location in Syria poses no danger and will remain under the control of Syrian authorities according to international safeguards, Syria's foreign minister announced.

Speaking alongside IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Damascus, Asaad al-Shibani underscored Syria's right to utilize the material for peaceful civil purposes. Following the 2024 ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, the country’s new leaders have pledged collaboration with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to resolve legacy issues from the Assad era.

Grossi confirmed the agency's access to the site, enabled by Syrian governmental notification. Despite past suspicions, Syria lacks operational nuclear weapon stockpiles, highlighted by the 2007 Israeli strike on a suspected reactor in Deir al-Zor.