Anak Krakatau Eruption Disrupts Indonesian Air Travel

An eruption at Mount Anak Krakatau has resulted in the closure of seven airports in Indonesia, including two serving Jakarta, impacting roughly 341,000 travelers with flight cancellations and delays. The volcanic ash has blanketed large areas, prompting safety concerns and significant travel disruptions.

Indonesia's Transport Minister announced that Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta and other airports would stay closed until Monday night for safety checks and cleanup. The closures aim to prevent accidents and give airlines time to prepare their fleets. Meanwhile, passengers faced frustrating delays, with many stranded at airports.

President Prabowo addressed the broader disaster landscape of Indonesia, highlighting the need for a bigger budget to handle natural crises like the ongoing eruptions, earthquakes, and forest fires. Anak Krakatau's recent eruption is another reminder of Indonesia's location in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, posing continuous challenges.