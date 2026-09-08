Trump Pushes New H-1B Visa Fee to Boost American Jobs

In a strategic Labour Day proclamation, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a new fee on H-1B visa applications, asserting it will push companies to prioritize hiring American workers. The fee is intended to drive investment in domestic talent, aligning with Trump's 'America First' employment policies.

The announcement integrates the contentious H-1B visa debate into Trump's broader industrial and economic strategy. The visa, heavily used by tech firms and other employers to hire skilled international professionals, primarily from India, has been a focal point of immigration policy scrutiny.

Currently, the fee is a proposal and not an active tariff. The Department of Homeland Security had earlier suggested a USD 103,265 fee applicable to certain H-1B applications. This development comes amidst previous attempts to implement a similar charge being thwarted by judicial intervention.