Trump Pushes New H-1B Visa Fee to Boost American Jobs

President Trump used his Labour Day proclamation to advocate for a proposed fee on H-1B visa applications. This move is aimed at encouraging U.S. companies to hire locally before seeking foreign talent. The fee aligns with a broader focus on strengthening American industry and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:51 IST
Trump Pushes New H-1B Visa Fee to Boost American Jobs
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic Labour Day proclamation, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a new fee on H-1B visa applications, asserting it will push companies to prioritize hiring American workers. The fee is intended to drive investment in domestic talent, aligning with Trump's 'America First' employment policies.

The announcement integrates the contentious H-1B visa debate into Trump's broader industrial and economic strategy. The visa, heavily used by tech firms and other employers to hire skilled international professionals, primarily from India, has been a focal point of immigration policy scrutiny.

Currently, the fee is a proposal and not an active tariff. The Department of Homeland Security had earlier suggested a USD 103,265 fee applicable to certain H-1B applications. This development comes amidst previous attempts to implement a similar charge being thwarted by judicial intervention.

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