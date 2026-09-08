Trump's Trade Tactics Target Bombardier: Manufacturing Mandate

President Donald Trump announced on Monday a significant ultimatum for Canada-based airplane manufacturer Bombardier, stating that the company must begin producing within the United States if it wishes to continue selling in the U.S. market.

In a strongly worded post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized Bombardier's products and accused the company of treating the U.S. as a 'piggybank.' His declaration is seen as an extension of his broader campaign to increase domestic manufacturing and impose near-global tariffs, which has been a hallmark of his economic policy in his second term.

The response from both the White House and Bombardier has been reserved, with no immediate comments on the potential enforcement actions or economic impacts. Bombardier, which already has a U.S.-based defense division, recently announced plans to acquire a Canadian factory from Mitsubishi, indicating ongoing expansion efforts.