Trump's Trade Tactics Target Canadian Jet Maker Bombardier

President Trump announced that Canadian jet company Bombardier must manufacture in the U.S. to sell planes domestically, sparking trade tension with Ottawa. Despite the threat, Bombardier's integration with the U.S. aerospace sector makes compliance challenging. The conflict reflects broader trade policies under Trump, impacting bilateral relations and industry dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 01:51 IST
Trump's Trade Tactics Target Canadian Jet Maker Bombardier

In a bold move intensifying trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa, President Donald Trump declared that Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier must establish manufacturing operations within the United States to continue selling its aircraft on American soil.

Amid heightened economic policies marked by global tariffs, Trump accused Bombardier of treating America as a 'piggybank' and insisted the company should contribute to the domestic economy. The announcement occurred despite Bombardier's deep ties and partial production in the U.S., including partnerships with key American aerospace firms like Honeywell and GE Aerospace.

As Canada prepares retaliatory tariffs, industry experts question the feasibility of Trump's threats, noting the mutual dependency within the aerospace sector, similar to the auto industry. Bombardier, with significant U.S. workforce and facilities, faces a complex landscape, despite recording a revenue uptick driven by strong aftermarket demand.

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