Trump Predicts Oil Price Plunge Post-Iran Conflict Victory

US President Donald Trump forecasted a dramatic decrease in oil prices following a predicted US triumph in its conflict with Iran, suggesting gas prices could even fall below two dollars per gallon. Trump's comments on his Truth Social platform directly linked the ongoing military operations in the Middle East to elevated energy costs, expressing confidence in market stabilization post-conflict.

Trump stated, "Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran," adding that significant reductions in gas prices are expected. He further reinforced US intentions to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned the US against any form of aggression towards Iran's energy infrastructure, warning of severe retaliation.

Ghalibaf emphasized, "American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets, and you get struck." His remarks came in response to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's comments on Iran's vulnerable oil tanker fleet, reiterating US claims of Iran's weakened naval and air defenses. US Central Command showcased footage suggesting the vulnerability of Iranian crude oil tankers, emphasizing the strategic consequences of any engagement with US naval forces.