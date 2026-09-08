Russia-India Relations Enter New Era: Peskov Highlights Key Partnerships

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscores the expanding partnership between Russia and India across energy, nuclear cooperation, education, and finance, highlighting India's pivotal global role. Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Peskov emphasizes high-level engagements and shared perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:41 IST
Russia-India Relations Enter New Era: Peskov Highlights Key Partnerships
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's strengthening ties with India beyond traditional hydrocarbon partnerships, calling New Delhi a key player in the 'global majority.' He highlighted the broadening bilateral cooperation encompassing energy, nuclear sectors, education, and monetary exchanges.

Speaking from Moscow, Peskov noted that India's demographic and democratic stature made it a significant contributor to global processes, with engagements extending into nuclear energy. Russia leads in constructing global nuclear units, enhancing its collaboration with India in this critical sector.

Peskov also pointed out increasing financial transactions in national currencies, boosting business ventures. Commenting on the Ukraine conflict, he mentioned India's alignment with Russia's peaceful resolution approach. Ahead of President Putin's visit for the BRICS Summit, Peskov confirmed upcoming high-level talks with Prime Minister Modi, expecting further cooperation in trade, security, and other BRICS initiatives.

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