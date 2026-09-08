Russia Resumes Intense Airstrikes on Kyiv After U.S. Peace Talks Pause

Russia launched renewed airstrikes on Kyiv early Tuesday, ending a brief pause during U.S. peace negotiations. The attacks caused significant damage and casualties, including three fatalities, amid fires across multiple districts, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

The assault damaged high-rise buildings, a school, and other infrastructure, while another strike destroyed a TV channel building, injuring five. The attacks resumed after peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff departed Kyiv, having held discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to negotiate an end to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Amidst the intensified strikes, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for greater international pressure and support, urging allies to provide interceptors for ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, both Russia and Ukraine increased long-range air assaults, with Ukraine targeting Russian infrastructure as part of its defense strategy.