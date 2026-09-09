EU Moves to Regulate Short-Term Rentals Amid Housing Crisis

The European Commission has introduced new proposals aimed at imposing stricter regulations on short-term home rental platforms such as Airbnb. This move follows increasing concerns over housing shortages in popular tourist destinations across Europe.

The EU’s initiative intends to standardize rules throughout Europe, as cities including Paris, Barcelona, and Venice have implemented various measures to manage Airbnb rentals. These local regulations have often led to legal battles, reflecting the broader issue of limited affordable housing, exacerbated by the rise in holiday rentals.

Through this new regulation, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aims to address housing affordability challenges and has expressed a commitment to providing clearer guidelines and support to local authorities and communities dealing with these concerns.