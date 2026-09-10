South Africa Paves Path to BRICS Summit Amidst Global Cooperation Drive

South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has touched down in New Delhi, preceding the much-anticipated 18th BRICS Summit. President Cyril Ramaphosa will also arrive to participate in the two-day summit set for September 12 and 13 under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement from South Africa's Presidency confirms that President Ramaphosa attends at Modi's invitation. The summit will pivot around themes of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and security. It aims to reinforce BRICS cooperation on development, trade, finance, and global governance reform.

The South African Presidency highlights that the summit will prioritize a people-focused development agenda, aiming to expand trade and investments, improve financial cooperation, and advance UN and financial institutional reforms. Ramaphosa's itinerary includes the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, converging BRICS leaders and business representatives to explore diverse topics.

Participants will include South Africa's BRICS Business Council and Women's Business Alliance chapters. The delegation joining President Ramaphosa consists of Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi, accompanying Lamola in supporting economic cooperation.

The BRICS meeting coincides with the expanded membership of the bloc, now encompassing 11 nations, as India gears up for strengthened international collaboration in fields like digital technology and energy security.

Discussions will address resilient supply chains, cross-border payments, and MSME development at Bharat Mandapam. Notably, energy security and multilateral institution reforms will be pivotal subjects for the member and partner countries.

This year's summit, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, will count notable attendees, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Xi's involvement marks his first India visit since a 2019 meeting with Modi.