BRICS Summit: Navigating Turbulence in Global Alliances

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, India will host the BRICS Leaders' Summit this weekend, aiming to bolster the bloc's global presence. The summit occurs as the U.S.-led war on Iran strains relationships within BRICS, particularly between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, both involved in the conflict on opposing sides.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has spiked crude prices above $100 a barrel, further complicating matters. The meeting will test BRICS' ability to draft a consensus on the Middle East crisis that member states can endorse, despite ongoing disputes, notably between the UAE and Iran.

Prominent figures such as Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and others will attend, underscoring efforts to solidify BRICS as a unified entity against Western economic policies. However, the growing diversity among new member states could impact the group's effectiveness, as differing political stances arise.