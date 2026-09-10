BRICS Summit: Navigating Turbulence in Global Alliances

India is set to host the BRICS Leaders' Summit amid geopolitical tensions stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which is affecting the bloc's unity. The summit aims to forge a cohesive stance on the Middle East crisis, with leaders like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:15 IST
BRICS Summit: Navigating Turbulence in Global Alliances
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Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, India will host the BRICS Leaders' Summit this weekend, aiming to bolster the bloc's global presence. The summit occurs as the U.S.-led war on Iran strains relationships within BRICS, particularly between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, both involved in the conflict on opposing sides.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has spiked crude prices above $100 a barrel, further complicating matters. The meeting will test BRICS' ability to draft a consensus on the Middle East crisis that member states can endorse, despite ongoing disputes, notably between the UAE and Iran.

Prominent figures such as Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and others will attend, underscoring efforts to solidify BRICS as a unified entity against Western economic policies. However, the growing diversity among new member states could impact the group's effectiveness, as differing political stances arise.

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